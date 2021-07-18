Nicondra: Even more rain for the start of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While the rain kept coming through the weekend we did see plenty of sunny breaks. There won’t be as many as we head into the week. We continue to sit just north of a ridge of high pressure keeping us in the active edge of weather. A trough to our north will sink south squeezing the Gulf moisture across the coast and picking up coverage for the next several days. It looks like more wet weather with the possibility of heavy down pours and isolated flooding storms through the middle of the week. There is some good to take away. The increased rain and cloud cover continues to keep temperatures in check with highs in the upper 80s for the next few days. Once we get past Wednesday the ridge will edge north a bit. We keep rain in the forecast, but can dial back coverage. This will stick around into the weekend with maybe a mostly dry Saturday and Sunday. Drier weather in July means hotter day time highs so if the rain stays at bay expect temperatures to soar.

