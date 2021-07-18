One infant dead and woman injured in the First District
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide at the intersection of North Broad and Columbus St.
Initial reports show an infant male victim.
An adult female was taken to the hospital with injuries.
No additional information is currently available.
