Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Sunday morning

By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened early Sunday morning.

A pedestrian was struck and killed around 3:45 a.m. on Interstate 10 West just past the Norman C. Francis Parkway overpass.

Officers located an unresponsive male lying on the shoulder of the road on the Carrollton Avenue/Airline Highway exit and a silver vehicle lying near the adjacent railroad tracks.

Through investigation, it was determined that the adult female driver of the vehicle was traveling west on I-10 and maneuvered to exit at the Carrollton Avenue/Airline Drive exit.

At the same time, the victim was walking in the roadway when the vehicle struck him.

After hitting the man, the vehicle continued a short distance eventually coming to rest near the railroad track.

The woman was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

