Woman shot in the French Quarter Sunday morning

By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A woman was shot Sunday morning in the French Quarter, according to the New Orleans Police Dept.

The shooting happened around 6:10 a.m. at the intersection of Burgundy and Toulouse Streets.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before police arrived at the scene.

No further details are available.

