Zack: Normal downpours today; new week brings even stormier pattern

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s about to get really stormy over the next few days...oh wait, who am I kidding? That’s not a headline anymore.

Really though, rain chances are actually going up once we get past the weekend. For your Sunday, it’s much of the same as the heating of the day bubbles up more of those downpours. Expect a 40-50% rain coverage with heavy rainfall and lightning all likely threats.

The new work week is when things turn real stormy. A front will sag down to us and stall leading to a perfect recipe for multiple rounds of storms for Monday into Tuesday. I have bumped rain chances up to 70-80% and be advised even at night, storms could occur in this pattern.

Slowly through the work week I do see a drying trend taking hold and by next weekend we may get our first heat ridge building overhead. If that occurs rain chances will go way down and the heat levels way up. Highs by next Saturday could be pushing the middle 90s.

All is quiet in the tropics and that likely is to remain the case through the end of July.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.