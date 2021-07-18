BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Zack: Normal downpours today; new week brings even stormier pattern

Rain chances go from 40-50% coverage today to a 70-80% coverage Monday and Tuesday.
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s about to get really stormy over the next few days...oh wait, who am I kidding? That’s not a headline anymore.

Really though, rain chances are actually going up once we get past the weekend. For your Sunday, it’s much of the same as the heating of the day bubbles up more of those downpours. Expect a 40-50% rain coverage with heavy rainfall and lightning all likely threats.

The new work week is when things turn real stormy. A front will sag down to us and stall leading to a perfect recipe for multiple rounds of storms for Monday into Tuesday. I have bumped rain chances up to 70-80% and be advised even at night, storms could occur in this pattern.

Slowly through the work week I do see a drying trend taking hold and by next weekend we may get our first heat ridge building overhead. If that occurs rain chances will go way down and the heat levels way up. Highs by next Saturday could be pushing the middle 90s.

All is quiet in the tropics and that likely is to remain the case through the end of July.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Sun and storms
Zack: Sunday morning forecast

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
4-year-old missing in Louisiana national park swamp waters ‘teeming with dangerous wildlife’
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
Cassie Stratton
Kenner woman’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse

Latest News

Sun and storms
Zack: Sunday morning forecast
Afternoon storms will once again dot the region.
Nicondra: Spotty summer storms stick around
Daily downpours persist
Zack: Saturday morning forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Zack: More of the same this weekend