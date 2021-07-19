6,700 Entergy customers without power after animal came into contact with equipment
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As of 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Entergy reports more than 6,700 customers without power in the New Orleans area. The outages stretch from Mid-City into the CBD and onto the Fair Grounds in Gentilly.
Entergy tweeted that an animal came into contact with some equipment at a substation.
Estimates on Entergy’s map project the power could be back on before 11:30 p.m.
Be careful when you are crossing intersections with traffic lights. They might not be working.
Crews are on site making repairs.
You can see the map here: enetergy.com
