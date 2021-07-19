BBB Accredited Business
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Algiers

Four of the teens involved in an alleged carjacking have been released from the hospital and...
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in Algiers, the NOPD says.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of General DeGaulle Drive and Westbend Parkway.

Officers determined that the bicyclist was traveling southbound on Westbend Parkway attempting to cross the intersection when he disregarded a red traffic light.

An unknown automobile traveling westbound on General DeGaulle, which had a green traffic light, then entered the intersection, struck the bicyclist and continued its travel.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will officially identify the victim in this incident upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

