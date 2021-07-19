BBB Accredited Business
Coach O is ready to ’fix’ the problems of 2020 season

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron fields questions from sports journalists on Monday, July 19, 2021.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron fields questions from sports journalists on Monday, July 19, 2021.(Source: WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOOVER, AL. (WVUE) - The 2020 season wasn’t kind to the LSU Tigers. After a national title in 2019, the Tigers fell to 5-5. This year, the goal is to get back to elite status.

“Do it the way I want. That’s it. If it’s not done the way I want, I’m going to fix it. If I see something broke, I’m fixing it. LSU’s standard of performance, the way we have done things, this reminds me a lot of the 2018 season. There’s a lot of unknowns.,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

“There’s a lot of noise out there. You’ve got to block out the noise, a lot of predictions on this and this. That stuff doesn’t matter. It’s about our football team. It’s about me gelling this football team together, us playing together. I think leadership, not letting any outside influences affect us, the way we play, the way we perform. I think that’s going to be important for this football team. We’ve had more team meals, and I’ve had more leadership committees. I told these guys, you’ve got to promise me, if anything is going wrong, let me know first. If I can fix it, I will. Let’s communicate. If there’s something that we need to be done better in our university that I can help, I will help.”

“Just being able to play to the LSU standard of performance. Coming together as a team. Just to be consistent, where we weren’t consistent. To just bounce back and show we don’t play with a chip on our shoulder at LSU. we never have, and we never will. We’re always going to play to that LSU standard of performance,” said LSU left tackle Austin Deculus.

The Tigers kickoff training camp in early August, and open their season against UCLA.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

