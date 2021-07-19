BBB Accredited Business
Dog kills 66-year-old who climbed into window of New Orleans home, police say

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 66-year-old man was killed by a dog after climbing into a house in New Orleans, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim, whose identity has not been released, climbed into the window of a home in the 8700 block of S. Claiborne Avenue on Sunday, July 18 around 6:41 p.m.

Police say he was possibly attacked by a dog inside the home.

The victim was discovered by residents and pronounced dead on the scene by a coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.

