BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Former Governor Edwin Edwards is laid to rest

Former Governor Edwin Edwards was laid to rest on Sunday, July 18 in Baton Rouge.
Former Governor Edwin Edwards was laid to rest on Sunday, July 18 in Baton Rouge.(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On this day, Louisiana buries one of her own. Not always the most well-behaved of her children, but certainly one of her favorites.

“It was a very good ceremony, a lot of law enforcement. The band was good, the horses that were carrying was just a beautiful event,” said Buren Jagneaux, who rode in all the way from Lafayette.

Governor Edwin Edwards was known for his witty one-liners and charming charisma. But he was also known for making progress in the lives of African Americans.

“He started hiring us. When I was hired, I was hired as an auditor, and there wasn’t a test for the auditors, so they had to create one. That was just awesome, that was a big deal in my community,” said Debra Butler who worked under Governor Edwards.

Unlike most politicians, Governor Edwards will go on to be remembered as one who helped the poor.

“Well as far as I’m concerned that four-time governorship, he was for the poor people and the people in Louisiana hated him so much he made governor four times, how in the world did that happen”, said Bud Oliver who served in World War 2.

Even though he was a well-known politician and had friends of all kinds, he still went out of his way to make an impact on the average joe.

“He was a very good man, very friendly, easy-going, and spoke to everyone,” Jagneaux added.

“What else but that personality,” Butler said with a laugh.

“I went to his trials. The wife and I went one time and he told me ‘Mr. Oliver you must have married her when she was 14-years-old’ that’s how young and pretty she looked. But that was Edwin Edwards for you haha,” Oliver shared.

State and local officials anxiously waited at the steps of the old state capitol for his funeral service. And despite the brutal midday heat people from many parts of the state lined up all along the procession route from the new state capitol down to the old one to pay respect to a governor that they and many others admired so much.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
4-year-old missing in Louisiana national park swamp waters ‘teeming with dangerous wildlife’
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
Cassie Stratton
Kenner woman’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse

Latest News

The NOPD has arrested Angelyc Seely, in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on...
Suspect arrested for murder of infant
Edwin Edwards
Remembering Edwin Edwards
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Woman shot in the French Quarter Sunday morning
A baby boy was found stabbed to death on N. Broad Street Saturday, July 17
NOPD: Infant found stabbed to death in the 7th Ward