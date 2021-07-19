BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Houston motel shooting leaves 3 dead, including gunman

Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people.
Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man killed two people at a Houston motel then wounded two others before dying in a shootout with police.

The shootings happened late Sunday at the Palace Inn motel in northwest Houston.

Executive police chief Matt Slinkard says the man killed two people then opened fire from the motel balcony on officers who were responding.

Two people in the parking lot were wounded, but no officers were hurt.

The officers returned fire and the gunman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police didn’t immediately know why the man killed the two people.

Slinkard says there’s no evidence that the shooter knew the two victims or that it was a domestic violence situation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
4-year-old missing in Louisiana national park swamp waters ‘teeming with dangerous wildlife’
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
Cassie Stratton
Kenner woman’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse
Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride

Latest News

The Olympic Games are happening in Tokyo despite a surge in coronavirus cases.
American gymnastics alternate tests positive at Olympics
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 17, 2019 file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the...
Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Jordan's King Abdullah II listens during a meeting with...
Biden hosts Jordan’s king amid tough choices in Mideast
Drivers in California were shocked to see a car flying off the highway.
Caught on video: Car catapults off California highway