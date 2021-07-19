BBB Accredited Business
LSU WR Boutte named to Maxwell Award watch list

LSU Tigers during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium on 12 19, 2020 in Baton...
LSU Tigers during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium on 12 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Credit: Chris Parent)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference single-game receiving record holder Kayshon Boutte was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday, July 19. The Maxwell Award is presented to the outstanding player in college football.

Boutte set the SEC receiving record against Ole Miss as a true freshman, he caught 14 passes for 308 yards and three scores in LSU’s 53-48 win. Over the last three games of the season, Boutte caught 27 passes for 527 yards and four TDs. He also scored on a 33-yard reception in the upset win over No. 6 Florida.

RELATED: Pair of All-American corners named to Bednarik Award watch list

A native of New Iberia, La., Boutte capped his rookie campaign with three straight 100-yard receiving games and went on to earn Freshman All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America. He also earned Freshman All-SEC honors.

In 2020, in 10 games Boutte caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns. He ranked among the league leaders in both receptions and receiving yards.

