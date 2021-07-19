NOPD: Man killed in fatal hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash at the intersection of General Degaulle Drive and Westbend Parkway.
Reports show a male victim had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead.
No additional details are currently available.
