BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

NOPD: Man killed in fatal hit-and-run

The NOPD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash at the intersection of General Degaulle...
The NOPD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash at the intersection of General Degaulle Drive and Westbend Parkway.(AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash at the intersection of General Degaulle Drive and Westbend Parkway.

Reports show a male victim had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

No additional details are currently available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
4-year-old missing in Louisiana national park swamp waters ‘teeming with dangerous wildlife’
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
Cassie Stratton
Kenner woman’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse

Latest News

The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Donald Oliver, in the investigation of an...
Suspect in Second District shooting identified
The NOPD has arrested Angelyc Seely, in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on...
Suspect arrested for murder of infant
Wanted suspect 2nd district shooting
Wanted suspect 2nd district shooting
Infant death
Infant death