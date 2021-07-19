BBB Accredited Business
NOPD: Mother arrested for murder of baby boy over the weekend

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police have arrested a 35-year-old woman for the stabbing death of her baby.

Police say Angelyc Seely killed the baby boy Saturday (July 17) in the 1400 block of Broad St. in the 7th Ward.

Around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance call at the location.

A baby boy was found stabbed to death on N. Broad Street Saturday, July 17(WVUE FOX 8)

Upon arrival, officers found the baby inside a bicycle trailer with apparent stab wounds. The baby was declared deceased at the scene.

The NOPD Homicide Unit determined Seely to be the perpetrator and the mother of the infant.

A warrant was obtained for her arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.

After being released from the hospital, Seely was placed under arrest and booked at the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

According to court records, bond was set at $500,000. Seely was appointed a public defender. Her next court date is set for November 15.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Walter Edmond at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

