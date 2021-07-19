BBB Accredited Business
Shelby: Storms increase to start the week

By Shelby Latino
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Rain chances will increase to kick off the work week. Most across the area will see rain, and some will experience heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and even gusty winds. The perk to this, of course, is that temperatures will likely stay shy of 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be a transition day with Thursday and Friday running closer to normal rain chances. That means spotty storms will still be around, but with less of them high temperatures will climb to the low 90s.

By the weekend, high pressure may dry us out even more and send temperatures soaring into the mid 90s!

All of that said, no development is expected in the tropics! Thanks, Saharan dust!

