Storms stick around into midweek

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A stormy pattern will stick around for the next few days. There could be periods of downpours from time to time. The very wet pattern will slowly transition to a drier one by the end of the week. As high pressure finally moves in rain chances will lower and temperatures will turn hotter. There will still be a pop up storm into the weekend but they will be few and far between.

The weekend heat will mean highs in the 90s and the heat index around 105 in the afternoon.

The tropics are quiet and development is not expected this week.

