Suspect arrested for murder of infant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD has arrested Angelyc Seely, in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 17 in the 1400 block of Broad St.

At about 6:24 p.m., the NOPD First District officers responded to a call of a disturbance at the location. Upon arrival, officers located an infant male with apparent stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives determined Seely to be the perpetrator in the incident and the mother of the infant victim. A warrant was obtained for her arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.

Upon release from medical care, Seely was placed under arrest and booked at the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Walter Edmond at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-904-STOP.

