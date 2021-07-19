Suspect in Second District shooting identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Donald Oliver, in the investigation of an aggravated battery on July 16 in the 1300 block of South Genois St.

As a result of the shooting, the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the hand. An investigation by NOPD Second District detectives led to the identification of Oliver as the perpetrator.

An arrest warrant was obtained for one count of aggravated battery.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or Oliver’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free -877-903-STOP.

