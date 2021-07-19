BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

US to evacuate Afghan visa seekers to Army post in Virginia

FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a demonstration against the U.S. government, in front of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday it would evacuate about 2,500 Afghans who worked for the U.S. government and their families to a military post in Virginia pending approval of their visas.

The administration informed Congress that the Afghans will be housed at Fort Lee, a sprawling Army post south of Richmond starting next week, according to a Defense Department notice sent to lawmakers. The administration announced earlier this month that it would soon begin relocating Afghan visa seekers under an initiative known as “Operation Allies Refuge.”

“These initial relocation flights, the first under Operation Allies Refuge led by the State Department, will place America’s commitment to those who have helped us into action-providing transportation to secure locations at which the requirements of the (visa) process can be safely and thoroughly completed,” the notice said.

The announcement, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, came amid growing concerns for the safety of Afghans who served as translators and in other support roles for American troops and diplomats as the administration rapidly moves to complete the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

Members of Congress have expressed rising alarm about the fate of Afghans who worked for the U.S. over the past 20 years, particularly as the Taliban has stepped up military operations against the Afghan government in recent weeks, seizing control of major portions of the country as U.S. troops withdraw.

The group to be housed at Fort Lee is just a small portion of the number of Afghans seeking refuge in the United States. Roughly 20,000 have expressed interest in applying for so-called “Special Immigrant Visas” to move to the U.S., but only about half of them are far enough along in the vetting process to be considered for relocation.

“In line with a formal request for assistance from interagency partners, the (Defense) Department has recommended Fort Lee, Virginia as the temporary host installation for the first group of SIV applicants embarking on relocation movements,” the notice to Congress said.

“Here, this initial group of approximately 2,500, who have completed the SIV security vetting process, will be able to safely complete the final steps of the SIV process such as a medical screening and final administrative requirements,” it said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
Search for missing 4-year-old in Lafitte National Park swampwaters enters day 5
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
Cassie Stratton
Kenner woman’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse
Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride

Latest News

Airlines, hotels and stocks of other companies that would get hurt the most by potential...
Investors dump stocks, buy bonds as virus fears flare again
FILE - In this March 23, 2010 file photo, ice cream moves along the production line at Ben &...
Ben & Jerry’s to stop sales in West Bank, east Jerusalem
FILE - Manager Budd Carr, from left, drummer Phil Ehart and vocalist and violinist Robert E....
‘Kansas’ rock violinist, singer Robby Steinhardt, dies at 71
A 66-year-old man was killed by a dog after climbing into a house in New Orleans, police say.
Dog kills 66-year-old who climbed into window of New Orleans home, police say
The Olympic Games are happening in Tokyo despite a surge in coronavirus cases.
US Olympic gymnastics alternate tests positive for virus