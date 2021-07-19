BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Watchdog: Ross misled on reason for citizenship question

FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a...
FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A federal investigation has found that President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary misled Congress about why he sought to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

But President Joe Biden’s Justice Department has decided not to prosecute.

The Inspector General’s investigation found that Wilbur Ross misrepresented the reason for adding a citizenship question to the census questionnaire during two appearances before House committees in March 2018.

That’s according to a letter sent last week to congressional leaders by Inspector General Peggy Gustafson.

It is a federal crime to make false statements before Congress.

The Supreme Court eventually blocked adding the query ahead of the 2020 census.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
4-year-old missing in Louisiana national park swamp waters ‘teeming with dangerous wildlife’
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
Cassie Stratton
Kenner woman’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse
Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride

Latest News

Evacuations have been ordered for the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County, Calif., near...
California utility says its equipment may be linked to fire
The Carnival Imagination cruise ship passes South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, Fla. as it...
Travel insurance required for unvaccinated Carnival, Royal Caribbean passengers sailing from Fla.
Airlines, hotels and stocks of other companies that would get hurt the most by potential...
Stocks sink, yields tumble as virus fears circle the world
Truffles the cat is helping children feel less scared about getting glasses.
Cat wears glasses to help children feel comfortable about wearing them