Bruce: Flooding rains hit the north shore-More passing storms on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early morning downpours cause massive flooding throughout parts of the north shore. Rain will decreas a bit through early afternoon, then pick up again late afternoon into the early evening. Temperatures will stay in the 80s most of the day thanks to the extra cloud cover and rain.

Bruce: Over a half of foot of rain in southern St Tammany causing widespread flooding, even water entering a few homes, and many flooded cars. A break now, but more rain chances through Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/gwEOOaMYv2 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 20, 2021

The very wet pattern will transition to a drier one by the end of the week. As high pressure finally moves in, rain chances will lower and temperatures will turn hotter. There will still be pop-up storms into the weekend, but they will be few and far between.

The weekend heat will mean highs in the mid 90s and the heat index around 105 in the afternoon.

The tropics are quiet and development is not expected this week.

