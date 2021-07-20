BBB Accredited Business
La. Senate votes to override veto of transgender sports bill

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 2, 2016, participants wave flags and dance...
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 2, 2016, participants wave flags and dance during the Gay Pride parade in Madrid, Spain.(Source: AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Senate voted Tuesday to override Governor John Bel Edwards’ veto of a bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing in organized women’s sports. Lawmakers voted 26-12, the exact numbers of votes needed to override.

The bill was one of 28 up for consideration during the state’s historic veto override session. It now heads to the House of Representatives.

Protesters were removed from the chambers shortly after the first gavel.

Speaker Clay Schexnayder said he was “one hundred percent confident” the veto would be overridden.

The NCAA has pulled major events like the Final Four from other states where similar bills have been approved, and an override of that veto is opposed by many in New Orleans who are looking forward to hosting that event next year.

“I do not want that to happen to the city of New Orleans but it will also impact the state of Louisiana. It will cut off our nose in spite of our face and that’s not who we are as a city,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Lawmakers failed to override the governor’s veto of a measure that would allow gun owners to carry weapons without a concealed carry permit, background checks, or firearm safety courses.

The veto override session must wrap up by Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

