BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

LDWF releases 2021-2022 hunting regulations pamphlet

(Source: LDWF)
(Source: LDWF)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has released its 2021-2022 hunting regulations pamphlet on its website.

LOUISIANA 20212022 HUNTING & WMA REGULATIONS

The LDWF says the pamphlet contains hunting rules, regulations and season dates for the 2021-2022 season, including hunting information on LDWF’s Wildlife Management Areas and Louisiana’s federal lands. 

Printed copies of the pamphlets will be available in August at LDWF offices throughout the state and at vendors where hunting and fishing licenses are sold, according to the LDWF.  

This season’s regulation pamphlet also has season schedules for the state’s 10 deer hunting areas and major changes for the 2021-2022 season, according to LDWF.

Click HERE to see additional regulation brochures.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
Search for missing 4-year-old in Lafitte National Park swampwaters enters day 5
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A baby boy was found stabbed to death on N. Broad Street Saturday, July 17
NOPD: Infant found stabbed to death in the 7th Ward

Latest News

HOLD THAT TIGER! LSU adds four-star running back TreVonte’ Citizen
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron fields questions from sports journalists on Monday, July 19, 2021.
Coach O is ready to ’fix’ the problems of 2020 season
LSU Tigers during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium on 12 19, 2020 in Baton...
LSU WR Boutte named to Maxwell Award watch list
Derek Stingley Jr. (24) and Elias Ricks (1) have been named to the 85th annual Chuck Bednarik...
Pair of All-American corners named to Bednarik Award watch list
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, top, dunks over Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul...
Bucks edge Suns 123-119 to take 3-2 lead in NBA Finals