BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

New Orleans considering mask mandate; fall events in jeopardy

The rapid spread of COVID-19 during the fourth surge is “cause for alarm.”
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The COVID-19 delta variant is on the rise in New Orleans and nationwide.

The number of average daily cases in New Orleans has jumped from 11 to 99 in just two weeks. A nine-fold increase, according to city spokesperson Beau Tidwell.

In his weekly press conference, Tidwell says the situation is “serious and cause for alarm.”

The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus. The variant is believed to be more transmissible, and as it spreads health experts warn about the risk to young children who are not vaccinated. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell has a press conference scheduled for Wednesday on possible mitigation measures. Tidwell says a mask mandate is one of the options the mayor is considering.

Just over 69% of adults in New Orleans have gotten the first dose of the vaccine. Tidwell says 63.7% are fully vaccinated. Almost 51% of the total population is fully vaccinated, he said.

The rapid spread of the Delta variant could put fall events in jeopardy. Several festivals are scheduled this fall, including Jazz Fest, Buku, and French Quarter Fest, and the Saints kick off the regular season against the Packers on Sep. 12.

Join in the discussion on our Facebook page by leaving a comment below:

A city spokesperson says "all options are on the table" as the delta variant preys on the unvaccinated: https://bit.ly/36Sz9yR

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

CONTINUING COVERAGE

CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases

US renews public health emergency for COVID

Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in timeout over vaccine misinformation

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
Search for missing 4-year-old in Lafitte National Park swampwaters enters day 5
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A baby boy was found stabbed to death on N. Broad Street Saturday, July 17
NOPD: Infant found stabbed to death in the 7th Ward

Latest News

Tidwell: Spread of delta variant 'cause for alarm'
Tidwell: Spread of delta variant 'cause for alarm'
While residents in nursing care facilities have high vaccination rates the same can't be said...
Louisiana last in nursing home worker vaccinations
Announcing the North Oaks Foundation “COVID 100 Immunization Clinic” initiative, from left,...
North Oaks Foundation offering cash incentives for recipients of COVID-19 vaccine
COVID nursing home rates
COVID nursing home rates