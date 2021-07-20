New Orleans considering mask mandate; fall events in jeopardy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The COVID-19 delta variant is on the rise in New Orleans and nationwide.

The number of average daily cases in New Orleans has jumped from 11 to 99 in just two weeks. A nine-fold increase, according to city spokesperson Beau Tidwell.

In his weekly press conference, Tidwell says the situation is “serious and cause for alarm.”

The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus. The variant is believed to be more transmissible, and as it spreads health experts warn about the risk to young children who are not vaccinated. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell has a press conference scheduled for Wednesday on possible mitigation measures. Tidwell says a mask mandate is one of the options the mayor is considering.

Just over 69% of adults in New Orleans have gotten the first dose of the vaccine. Tidwell says 63.7% are fully vaccinated. Almost 51% of the total population is fully vaccinated, he said.

The rapid spread of the Delta variant could put fall events in jeopardy. Several festivals are scheduled this fall, including Jazz Fest, Buku, and French Quarter Fest, and the Saints kick off the regular season against the Packers on Sep. 12.

Join in the discussion on our Facebook page by leaving a comment below:

A city spokesperson says "all options are on the table" as the delta variant preys on the unvaccinated: https://bit.ly/36Sz9yR Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

CONTINUING COVERAGE

CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases

US renews public health emergency for COVID

Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in timeout over vaccine misinformation

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.