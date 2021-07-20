BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigating homicide Gentilly Woods neighborhood

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a homicide by “cutting” in the 5000 block of Debore Circle, authorities say.

Initial reports show one adult female was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

No further details are currently available.

