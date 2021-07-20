NOPD investigating homicide Gentilly Woods neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a homicide by “cutting” in the 5000 block of Debore Circle, authorities say.

Initial reports show one adult female was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

No further details are currently available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.