BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

NOPD says it’s addressing violent crime, as well as quality of life issues throughout French Quarter

By Natasha Robin
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -People who live or work in the French quarter say they’ve noticed a rise in criminal activity.

During the French Quarter Management District meeting, the NOPD gave an update on crime statistics and what the department is doing to reduce crime in the area. Commander Jeffrey Walls says the Eighth District is working to get illegal guns off the street. He says the NOPD’s made seven illegal gun arrests in the past two weeks.

He says they’re thinking outside of the box to investigate using specific intel.

Shootings in the eighth district are up 380% this year compared to last. Commander Walls believes addressing illegal weapons will make a difference. They were also concerned about the quality of life issues, like enforcing the noise ordinance and illegal vendors. Commander Walls says his officers are issuing citations, and he says they’re beefing up patrol throughout the French Quarter.

" One of the things that I see is a continuous problem through the years, is that there is no immediate consequence for anything. I am one of those people, unfortunately, who hast to call the police department frequently about incidents because the St. Ann side of the square is simply not enforced or covered by anybody,” says resident Shawn Maddox.

“We’ve seen the problem and we’ve seen what the problem is. We’ve seen an increase in personal crimes and it has a lot to do with a lot of minor offenses that we are addressing as well, so we are taking a complete approach to everything,” says NOPD Commander Jeffrey Walls.

Commander Walls says he has 96 officers right now in the 8th district. The NOPD is dealing with a manpower shortage and all districts, including the 8th, are affected. Commander Walls says he’s educating his younger officers on the laws and what can be done to enforce them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
Search for missing 4-year-old in Lafitte National Park swampwaters enters day 5
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
Cassie Stratton
Kenner woman’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse
Ride at carnival began to tip over
Terrifying video shows fairogers rush to stabilize carnival ride

Latest News

NOPD investigating homicide Gentilly Woods neighborhood
La. Speaker ‘100 percent confident’ transgender sports bill will be overridden
Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
Canal to be drained as search for missing boy in Lafitte enters day five
St. Tammany COVID rise
COVID cases rise in St. Tammany Parish, hospitalizations double