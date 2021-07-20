NOPD says it’s addressing violent crime, as well as quality of life issues throughout French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -People who live or work in the French quarter say they’ve noticed a rise in criminal activity.

During the French Quarter Management District meeting, the NOPD gave an update on crime statistics and what the department is doing to reduce crime in the area. Commander Jeffrey Walls says the Eighth District is working to get illegal guns off the street. He says the NOPD’s made seven illegal gun arrests in the past two weeks.

He says they’re thinking outside of the box to investigate using specific intel.

Shootings in the eighth district are up 380% this year compared to last. Commander Walls believes addressing illegal weapons will make a difference. They were also concerned about the quality of life issues, like enforcing the noise ordinance and illegal vendors. Commander Walls says his officers are issuing citations, and he says they’re beefing up patrol throughout the French Quarter.

" One of the things that I see is a continuous problem through the years, is that there is no immediate consequence for anything. I am one of those people, unfortunately, who hast to call the police department frequently about incidents because the St. Ann side of the square is simply not enforced or covered by anybody,” says resident Shawn Maddox.

“We’ve seen the problem and we’ve seen what the problem is. We’ve seen an increase in personal crimes and it has a lot to do with a lot of minor offenses that we are addressing as well, so we are taking a complete approach to everything,” says NOPD Commander Jeffrey Walls.

Commander Walls says he has 96 officers right now in the 8th district. The NOPD is dealing with a manpower shortage and all districts, including the 8th, are affected. Commander Walls says he’s educating his younger officers on the laws and what can be done to enforce them.

