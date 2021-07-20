Pregnant woman brutally murdered in Gentilly Woods; neighbors shocked

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 19-year-old man is behind bars after police say he brutally murdered his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Alvin Severin Jr., 19, slashed his pregnant ex-girlfriend’s throat and beat her with a hammer inside of his home on De Bore Circle.

Neighbors in the Gentilly Woods area were shocked to learn the disturbing details outlined in court documents.

“He just didn’t seem like a child that would do something like that ya know?” Janice Collins says. “He’s a very meek and mild person.”

Monday evening, neighbors saw a coroner’s van in front of Severin’s home. Police arrested the 19-year-old without incident.

“We were still trying to figure out what really happened,” Collins said.

Court documents paint a horrific picture.

Original story: Woman stabbed to death in Gentilly Woods neighborhood; 19-year-old arrested

Police say Severin told them he and his pregnant girlfriend got into a disagreement Monday evening. She allegedly threatened “to have him killed if he didn’t take care of their unborn child.”

Severin tells police he became enraged and blacked out.

Investigators say Severin cut his girlfriend’s throat with a knife and beat her in the face with a hammer.

“Oh my god,” neighbor Joycelyn Hayes said when she learned of the details. “[He] had to have a mental breakdown. If this is supposed to be his baby and all that, he was probably shocked about that because the family has had no kind of scandals or anything.”

Police say Severin carried his dead girlfriend’s body to the backyard near a shed. He claims he regained consciousness when his grandmother came home and found the body.

When police told him that his girlfriend was dead, Severin reportedly said he “didn’t mean to kill her. I’m not a killer.”

“This child just graduated from high school. Just started working and everything,” Hayes says.

Alvin Severin Jr., 19. (NOPD)

“[He] was friendly when he’d pass by. He would blow and wave at us when he would see us outside ya know,” Collins says. “We’re shocked.”

Severin and his grandparents lived in the home and neighbors never noticed any signs of trouble.

“Everybody is like a close knit family and we look out for each other,” Collins says. “We’ve been in this neighborhood for 45 years and for something like that... it’s just a tragedy.”

Severin is facing one count of second-degree murder. A judge set his bond at $750,000 on Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.