Protesters disrupt opening of veto override session; debate underway on vetoed bills

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers gaveled into a historic veto override session at the Louisiana State Capitol on Tuesday, July 20.

Some of them want to overturn two dozen bills rejected by Gov. John Bel Edwards in the spring session. Two of those bills focus on transgender athletes and concealed carry permits.

The Senate voted 26-12 for the veto override of the transgender sports ban bill, which is called the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. The vote was the exact two-thirds needed for the override to advance. The measure next heads to the House for debate.

The Senate then voted 23-15 in favor of overriding the permitless carry bill, meaning it failed to advance and will remain vetoed.

A small group of protesters entered the chambers during the opening of the session and held up a sign that read, “Protect Trans Youth.” The demonstrators were quickly removed by force.

The session must end by Saturday at midnight, though lawmakers could vote to adjourn early.

