Shelby: Storms likely today

Extra storminess around for today as lower pressure crosses that area. At times, heavy downpours and lightning will be possible. Temperatures will stay in the 80s most of the day thanks to the extra cloud cover and rain.

The very wet pattern will transition to a drier one by the end of the week. As high pressure finally moves in, rain chances will lower and temperatures will turn hotter. There will still be pop-up storms into the weekend, but they will be few and far between.

The weekend heat will mean highs in the mid 90s and the heat index around 105 in the afternoon.

The tropics are quiet and development is not expected this week.

