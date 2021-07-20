BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Spelling Bee Champion returns home... New Orleans style!

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion Zaila Avant-Garde’s celebration tour made its way home Sunday to a very New Orleans welcome.

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the Harvey seventh-grader for her outstanding accomplishment.

More: African American spelling bee champ makes history with flair

Meet Zaila Avant-garde from Harvey, Louisiana! The first black contestant to win the National Spelling Bee is a GIFT! https://bit.ly/3qXAaPe (IG: basketballasart)

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Friday, July 9, 2021

The presidents of LSU and Southern University offered her full academic scholarships.

She says spelling is just a side hobby. Basketball is her real passion. She hopes to play for the WNBA or coach in the NBA, if she doesn’t work for NASA first.

She will take home more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
Search for missing 4-year-old in Lafitte National Park swampwaters enters day 5
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A baby boy was found stabbed to death on N. Broad Street Saturday, July 17
NOPD: Infant found stabbed to death in the 7th Ward

Latest News

Zaila's celebration tour makes a New Orleans stop
Zaila's celebration tour makes a New Orleans stop
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 2, 2016, participants wave flags and dance...
La. Senate votes to override veto of transgender sports bill
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
New Orleans considering mask mandate; fall events in jeopardy
More than 8 inches of rain has caused street flooding across western St. Tammany Parish.
Nearly 8″ of rain causes flooding in Mandeville