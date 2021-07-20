TODAY: Lawmakers to reconsider more than two dozen bills during rare veto override session

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) -Lawmakers at the state capitol Tuesday will reconsider more than two dozen bills during a rare veto override session.

The override session can last no more than five days.

The Speaker of the House, Clay Schexnayder, predicts many of the bills will be overridden on a two-thirds vote, especially the controversial bill prohibiting transgender athletes from participating in women’s athletics.

“It’s not something that we were wanting or planned for or scheduled for,” said Schexnayder. “It’s something new to everybody, the governor, as well as the Senate and the House.

Opponents of the bill say it could jeopardize New Orleans hosting the Final Four basketball tournament.

The NCAA has pulled major events from other states who have approved similar bills.

“I do not want that to happen to the city of New Orleans, but it will also impact the state of Louisiana. It will cut off our nose in spite of our face and that’s not who we are as a city,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Governor Edwards says he stands by all of his vetoes because he believes they are in the best interest of the state.

The veto override session begins at noon on Tuesday and must wrap up by Saturday.

28 bills are up for reconsideration.

