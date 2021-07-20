BBB Accredited Business
Tulane QB Michael Pratt preparing for big things in 2021

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Michael Pratt took over QB1 status early in the 2020 season for Tulane. This time around, the sophomore is ready to take on a bigger roll in the Wave offense.

“It’s really exciting. Especially to look back at not what I did well, but what I did wrong. Stuff that I have to progress and work on. I’ve been doing a lot of work over this offseason trying to perfect those little things. Footwork, moving my eyes faster, progressions, all of that. So it’s really exciting going into Year 2, and seeing how much I can progress and get better,” said Michael Pratt.

Tulane ended the last three seasons with a bowl berth, but those Wave squads hovered around a .500 win percentage. Pratt wants to see that win total amp up in 2021.

“Yeah, that’s definitely what we’re trying to get. That’s the culture Coach Fritz is trying to build there. We had a really good opportunity last year. Couple of heartbreaking games. Loss in double overtime, SMU loss in overtime, had the Navy comeback. You take three of those games, flip it around, that’s a 9-3 season. So that’s one of the things we’re really trying to emphasize is finishing. That’s what Coach Long, our new OC is pushing us to. When that fourth quarter comes, people stay 110 percent, pushing forward, no one is losing focus. So when it comes to those big-time games, we’re right there with them, and have the opportunity to come out with a “W,” said Pratt.

Pratt and Tulane will be heavy underdogs in their opener, they welcome Big 12 power Oklahoma.

