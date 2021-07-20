Urn found in woman’s yard returned to family

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - Almost two weeks after Sandra Loyd found an urn containing the ashes of Shirley Warren in her backyard, the urn has been returned to her family, WIBW reported.

After some research, phone calls, and an interview, Loyd’s mission is complete.

“I actually walked in and was looking at my phone and saw a post from WIBW and it started playing. And I was just in shock because I’m going, ‘Shirley Warren, that’s my sister,’” said Catherine Southern.

Southern immediately called Loyd.

“I did not think it was going to happen last night that Catherine would call me. I just figured it would be a couple days, and when I saw her name show up, I thought, ‘Oh wow, maybe this is it,’” said Loyd.

Southern had no idea that her sister’s urn was even missing. She believed it was in possession of her nephew.

“He had put her in storage because he needed a place for his things. Well, he came under some hard times and lost the storage unit, and somebody decided that they didn’t want her with them and they didn’t go to the trouble that Sandra did,” she said.

Luckily, it was Loyd who found Warren’s urn, and she refused to give up until it was returned to where it belongs.

Loyd and her husband returned the urn on Saturday to Southern at her home.

“I am relieved, I am really relieved. I am actually as little bit tired today because I think getting the relief of getting her somewhere where she needs to be with her family, it’s a wonderful feeling,” said Loyd.

