BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Woman stabbed to death in Gentilly Woods neighborhood; 19-year-old arrested

Alvin Severin Jr., 19.
Alvin Severin Jr., 19.(NOPD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have arrested a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman Monday night.

The stabbing happened in the 500 block of De Bore Circle on July 19 around 5:05 p.m.

Police say the victim got into a verbal altercation with Alvin Severin Jr. when he armed himself with a knife and stabbed her multiple times.

The woman, who’s identity has not been released yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police apprehended Severin at the scene. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a second-degree murder charge.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Thaddeus Williams at 504-658-5300.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
Search for missing 4-year-old in Lafitte National Park swampwaters enters day 5
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A baby boy was found stabbed to death on N. Broad Street Saturday, July 17
NOPD: Infant found stabbed to death in the 7th Ward

Latest News

Mishanda and Malcom Reed are accused of zip-tying a man, beating and cutting him before dumping...
Couple zip-tied, beat Houston man with baseball bat during La. meet-up, police say
Urban Design Pop-Up
Urban Design Pop-Up
Reena Mehta, M.D., Uptown Allergy & Asthma
Managing Summer Allergies
More than 8 inches of rain has caused street flooding across western St. Tammany Parish.
Ongoing street flooding on the Northshore; more than 8″ of rain have already fallen