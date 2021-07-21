Bruce: Finally! A drier trend is on the way to close out the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One more day of above average rain coverage before somewhat drier air arrives and lowers rain chances to where we should be this time of year. Today we may see a few more downpours that could lead to local flooding due to saturated grounds. However, the very wet pattern will transition to a drier one by the end of the week.

Bruce: rain chances are going down late week into the weekend. Although not totally dry, we will see more sun, fewer storms and a drier trend. It has been a long time coming. We have had close to a years worth of rain in under 7 months. pic.twitter.com/Rg5ypJKUlB — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 21, 2021

As high pressure finally moves in, rain chances will lower and temperatures will turn hotter. There will be still be storm chances over the weekend, but there will be enough breaks to keep temperatures toasty.

For the late week and the weekend, expect highs in the middle 90s and the heat index around 105.

The tropics are quiet with no developments expected to threaten the Gulf Coast in the foreseeable future

