Chicago restricts travel to Louisiana amid surge in COVID cases

Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of...
Chicago has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, due to the increase of COVID-19 cases nationwide.(Chicago.gov)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Chicago Department of Public Health has restricted travel to six states, including Louisiana, as the country continues to see a steady increase in new COVID-19 cases.

Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, and the U.S. Virgin Islands were added on July 20.

Missouri and Arkansas were added last week.

States placed on the “orange list” average 15 or more new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Unvaccinated individuals traveling from the state’s on the “orange list” are advised - not required - to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to arriving in Chicago or must quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

Vaccinated travels are exempt from the advisory.

