Dam breaks during search for missing 4-year-old boy; Jefferson Parish official end process of draining canal

LAFITTE, La. (WVUE) - After 6 days of searching for a missing 4-year-old, a major setback has crews packing up for the night.

The dam crews have worked on for two whole days now has given out on them just as they were making significant progress on draining the area.

“The option that we used was a valiant one,” said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. “I have to give the contractors their due diligence for what they were able to accomplish in such a period of time... but at the end of the day mother nature won and that’s what it came down to.”

Lopinto said that authorities have notified the family and they are very happy with the efforts put forward.

