Former LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson appears in Beats by Dre ad

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic...
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although former LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson won’t be in Tokyo for the Olympics she is still staying in the public eye, she recently appeared in an ad for Beats by Dre.

The ad also debuted Kayne West new song “No Child Left Behind” which is set to appear on his new album “DONDA.” The ad appeared in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday, July 21.

Richardson is shown preparing to launch out of the blocks and the words “Live Your Truth” appear in the commercial.

Richardson, who won the 100 at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19, but she tested positive for marijuana and was not being selected by Team USA for the 4x100 meter relay team when her 30 day suspension ends.

