The Fruity Pebble Shrimp Poboy is a thing... in Wyoming

The Fruity Pebble Shrimp Poboy is a thing at this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days festival in...
The Fruity Pebble Shrimp Poboy is a thing at this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days festival in Wyoming.(Fun Biz)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WVUE) - If you thought fried shrimp poboys were just a southern dish, you were sorely mistaken. Our distant neighbors to the north have adopted the New Orleans staple and added their own questionable twist.

In the plains of Wyoming, they will sell fried shrimp poboys with Fruity Pebbles on top. Yes, the cereal with Fred Flintstone on the box.

Boxes of Post Fruity Pebbles cereal sit on display in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Boxes of Post Fruity Pebbles cereal sit on display in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
The Fruity Pebble Shrimp Poboy is a thing at this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days festival in...
The Fruity Pebble Shrimp Poboy is a thing at this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days festival in Wyoming.(Fun Biz)

In Cheyenne, Wyoming, hungry patrons at the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo will be able to enjoy a new type of footlong sandwich.

Fun Biz, the famous, award-winning culinary creators of wacky fair food will be selling a classic shrimp poboy with Fruity Pebbles on top.

The company, based out of New Braunfels, Texas, currently runs food stands at the top events across the country, including the State Fair of Texas in Dallas, the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul, and the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona.

The Frontier Days Rodeo runs from July 23 through Aug. 1.

We’ll stick to the elote (Mexican street corn) hot dogs and the cucumber and mint-infused lemonade.

The Fruity Pebble Shrimp Poboy is a thing at this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days festival in...
The Fruity Pebble Shrimp Poboy is a thing at this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days festival in Wyoming.(Fun Biz)

