House fails to override governor’s veto of transgender sports ban bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The full House has voted 68-30 to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’s veto of the transgender sports ban bill.

The motion has failed and the bill remains vetoed. A total of 70 votes “For” were needed to reach the two-thirds supermajority.

RELATED STORIES:

The Senate voted 26-12 on Monday, July 20, for the veto override of the transgender sports ban bill, which is called the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. The vote was the exact two-thirds needed for the override to advance.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.