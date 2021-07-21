BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

House fails to override governor’s veto of transgender sports ban bill

The Louisiana House of Representatives has failed to override Gov. John Bel Edwards's veto of...
The Louisiana House of Representatives has failed to override Gov. John Bel Edwards's veto of the transgender sports ban bill.(WTOK)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The full House has voted 68-30 to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’s veto of the transgender sports ban bill.

The motion has failed and the bill remains vetoed. A total of 70 votes “For” were needed to reach the two-thirds supermajority.

RELATED STORIES:

The Senate voted 26-12 on Monday, July 20, for the veto override of the transgender sports ban bill, which is called the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. The vote was the exact two-thirds needed for the override to advance.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
Search for missing 4-year-old in Lafitte National Park swampwaters enters day 5
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
A baby boy was found stabbed to death on N. Broad Street Saturday, July 17
NOPD: Infant found stabbed to death in the 7th Ward
The NOPD has arrested Angelyc Seely, in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on...
NOPD: Mother arrested for murder of baby boy over the weekend

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 2, 2016, participants wave flags and dance...
La. House fails to override governor’s veto of transgender sports bill
St. Tammany COVID rise
St. Tammany Parish updates COVID-19 cases
Cluster Headaches
Cluster Headaches
Top Stories
Wednesday Afternoon Headlines
Protecting pets in the summer heat
Protecting pets in the summer heat