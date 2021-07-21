La. reports third-highest daily count of cases since pandemic began

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a spike in coronavirus cases on Wed., July 21.

LDH reported 5,388 new cases since July 20, the most since February 15.

Governor John Bel Edwards says it is the third-highest daily count since the beginning of the pandemic.

“COVID cases and hospitalizations are surging among the unvaccinated as the more contagious Delta variant takes hold in Louisiana,” LDH says.

Today, Louisiana is reporting 5,388 new cases of COVID-19. That total is the third highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. Numbers like this are avoidable, and we should be doing better. Find vaccine info at https://t.co/VYbLJeO7yD. #lagov pic.twitter.com/H7CI09yAPz — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 21, 2021

The biggest share of the cases are Region 2 (Baton Rouge), with 24% of today’s cases and Region 9 (Northshore) with 21% of today’s cases.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is planning a press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday to address the spike. A city spokesperson said “all options are on the table,” including reinstating mask mandates to mitigate the spread of the more transmissible delta variant.

