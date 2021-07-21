New Orleans leaders distance city politics from state legislators’ override veto on transgender athletes bill

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Debate was swift as state senators voted to override a bill the governor vetoed, what is called the ‘Fairness in women’s Sports Act.’

“The Governor did the right thing to protect people from discrimination and economy arise in support of the governor’s action,” said Sen. Karen Carter Peterson.

“This bill says a biological woman should compete against a biological woman it can’t be more simple than that,” said Sen. Beth Mizell.

“We have clearly entered a new era and Louisiana politics where the legislature is exerting an authority that we should now see in future years if we have a Democrat in the governor’s office and Republicans in the legislature,” said Mike Sherman Fox 8 Political analyst.

As the Senate voted along party lines, Fox 8 political analyst Mike Sherman says the big question is how house representatives will vote.

“We would see north versus south, rural versus urban, but we’re now retreating to these party-line votes, let’s see if that happens in the house again,” said Sherman.

Having walked the halls as a state representative before, New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno says she was taken aback to see the speaker of the house direct the sergeants at arms to remove transgender advocates.

“I recall many times sitting in my seat in the house chamber and listening to protesters behind me and I’ve never seen any group or moved in this way… it’s horrific sad disappointing but just goes to show how some members of the legislature think about and treat the trans community and it was shown in a physical way when they were removed,” said Moreno.

For those interested in New Orleans economic development, they say the override veto could cost the city the NCAA tournament scheduled here for 2022.

“For some legislators may be spewing this type of hate and voting and supporting this kind of hateful legislation here in New Orleans we think very differently, and this is a place of love and acceptance,” said Moreno.

She and other city leaders taking a firm stance in distancing New Orleans politics from legislators’ votes.

“So if you want to bring your event or business to the state of Louisiana come right here to New Orleans because this is where you will be treated with respect and we welcome all,” said Moreno.

