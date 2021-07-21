BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

NOPD investigating triple shooting in Central City

(Credit: KALB)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at or near the intersection of Rev. John Rapheal Jr. Way and Josephine Street.

Initial reports indicate there are three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

They all have been transported to the hospital.

The initial call was received at 10:08 p.m. and confirmed at 10:21 p.m.  

No further information is available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Boudean, 4, went into the water in the Jean Lafitte National Park on July 15, officials...
Search for missing 4-year-old in Lafitte National Park swampwaters enters day 5
Crews removed the "Mercedes-Benz" letters from the Superdome on July 15.
Mercedes-Benz name removed from Superdome
Slidell road rage
VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
A baby boy was found stabbed to death on N. Broad Street Saturday, July 17
NOPD: Infant found stabbed to death in the 7th Ward

Latest News

Veto override session
New Orleans leaders distance city politics from state legislators’ override veto on transgender athletes bill
The dam crews have worked on for two whole days now has given out on them just as they were...
Dam breaks during search for missing 4-year-old boy; Jefferson Parish official end process of draining canal
Veto override session
Veto override session
Less rain and more heat by late week
Downpours possible again Wednesday