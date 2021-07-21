NOPD investigating triple shooting in Central City

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at or near the intersection of Rev. John Rapheal Jr. Way and Josephine Street.

Initial reports indicate there are three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

They all have been transported to the hospital.

The initial call was received at 10:08 p.m. and confirmed at 10:21 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.