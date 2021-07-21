North Oaks Health System signs up 100 recipients in cash for vaccine program within 24 hour period

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Within a 24 hour period, the North Oaks Health System met its goal to register 100 people as part of their cash incentive program, “COVID 100″, for those receiving a COVID-19 vaccine for the first time, hospital officials announced today.

The health center says that the program’s launch was so successful, they’re already opening it up for another round, bringing up the number of total soon-to-be vaccinated people to 200.

“Our spots filled up very quickly today and we’re very excited about that,” said North Oaks spokesperson Melanie Zaffuto. “We’re also glad to announce that we have currently re-opened the registration portal for COVID 100 for another round thanks to donations from our business leaders in the area.”

Zaffuto said that North Oak will be able to vaccinate an additional 100 recipients after meeting their initial goal thanks to a $5,000 gift from the Enmon family of Ponchatoula, a $5,000 matching gift from Jani-King Gulf Coast, and an additional $10,000 matching gift from a local businessman, who has yet to be named publicly.

“We’re very fortunate to have these business leaders partnering with us for this effort,” Zaffuto said. “We’re pushing to get this done because the Delta variant is causing numbers to rise and over 70 percent of Tangipahoa Parish remains unvaccinated.”

With the additional donations, a total of 200 people will receive $50 per shot they receive of the Pfizer two-dose vaccine for a total of $100.

The “COVID 100” mass vaccination event will take place at the North Oaks Immunization Clinic, located at 15790 Paul Vega, MD, Drive in Hammond. Participation is by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

First-dose appointments must be scheduled for Saturday, July 31, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Registered participants will receive $50 cash immediately after receiving the first vaccine. Registered participants must return by appointment on Saturday, Aug. 21, to receive the remaining $50 cash of their incentive immediately after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

To qualify, you must:

Have never received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Be a Louisiana resident who is age 12 or older.

Schedule an appointment below or call (985) 230-SHOT to receive your first COVID vaccination Saturday, July 31, as part of the COVID 100 Immunization Clinic.

Agree to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is offered in 2 doses.

For more information on how to register, please visit the North Oaks COVID 100 page here.

