Search crews suffer major setback in search for missing 4-year-old as clay dam collapses

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAFITTE, La. (WVUE) - After six days of searching for a missing 4-year-old, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office suffers a major setback.

The dam crews have worked on for two days has given out on them just as they were making significant progress on draining the area.

“The option that we used was a valiant one,” said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. “I have to give the contractors their due diligence for what they were able to accomplish in such a period of time... but at the end of the day mother nature won and that’s what it came down to.”

Lopinto said that authorities have notified the family and they are very happy with the efforts put forward.

“Our efforts were not in vain. We were able to drain about half the water from the search area which allowed us to check the root systems on the banks, alligator dens along the waterline, subsurface dens, culverts, and overhanging banks that were previously underwater. We were able able to narrow the search area for the remote operating vehicle and its sonar equipment.

While we were ultimately unable to complete our recovery mission, we will continue to be in the area for the next few days to ensure the site is returned to the pristine condition it was in.”

