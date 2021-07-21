Shelby: Still stormy today, but lower rain chances are right around the corner

Another round of showers and storms is likely today. Per usual, some of the storms could be heavy downpours and lead to localized flooding. However, the very wet pattern will transition to a drier one by the end of the week.

As high pressure finally moves in, rain chances will lower and temperatures will turn hotter. There will be still be storm chances over the weekend, but there will be enough breaks to keep temperatures toasty.

For the late week and the weekend, expect highs in the middle 90s and the heat index around 105.

The tropics are quiet with no developments expected to threaten the Gulf Coast in the foreseeable future.

