Two wanted for doing donuts, blocking traffic in Warehouse District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help locating two men wanted for doing donuts in the middle of a crowded intersection.

According to NOPD, the incident happened on July 11 at the intersection of South Peters and Saint Joseph Streets. Police say several vehicles were doing donuts in the road and driving recklessly.

Cell phone video captured the moment two vehicles were spinning in circles and blocking the street.

Police say Nickolaz Rodriguez, 24, was identified as someone who helped block traffic while the exhibition was going on. He’s wanted for obstruction of a roadway during a speed contest/exhibition.

Nickolaz Rodriguez (left) and Cody Hoffpauir (right) (NOPD)

Additionally, Cody Hoffpauir, 23, is accused of reckless driving at the intersection of Dave Dixon Drive and Le Rouge Lane in connection with the incident. Hoffpauir is wanted for reckless operation, disregarding a stop sign, and failure to drive within traffic lanes.

CRIMETRACKER

Orleans coroner identifies pregnant woman slain in Gentilly Woods

32 people arrested for gun violations in St. John Parish, nearly 2 dozen guns seized

Couple zip-tied, beat Houston man with baseball bat during La. meet-up, police say

‘He’s got all of us now,’ Community mourns infant stabbed to death as mother’s mental health still a question

Uber driver robbed by passenger, fired for having gun

VIDEO: Slidell road rage incident ends in shooting; suspect arrested

Anyone with additional information on these incidents and/or on the listed suspects is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.