St. Tammany Parish updates COVID-19 cases

MANDEVILLE (WVUE) -St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, along with St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston, will hold a news conference Wednesday at 1:30 to provide an update on COVID-19 in St. Tammany Parish.

St. Tammany Parish Public School System Superintendent Frank Jabbia and representatives from local hospitals will also be present.

As of Monday, July 19, St. Tammany Parish Hospital has 32 patients receiving care for COVID. That is double the number that the hospital saw just one week ago.

According to the St. Tammany Health System, the overwhelming majority of COVID cases are unvaccinated patients.

“The concern is we don’t know when it’s gonna top out,” said Dr. Mike Hill, who specializes in infection prevention at St. Tammany Hospital. “We are seeing people getting very sick. We are seeing some of our patients in the hospital saying ‘if I knew I was gonna get this sick, I would have taken the vaccine”

The latest data from the La. Dept. of health shows St. Tammany reported 3,985 new cases between July 1 and July 7 with a majority of those between the ages of 18 and 30 getting diagnosed.

