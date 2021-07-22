Badly decomposed body found in Mandeville home

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Police are investigating an unclassified death after finding a body in a home in Mandeville.

According to police, the death happened at a home in the 700 block of Montgomery Street. The body was discovered on July 16.

Officials say the level of decomposition was “prolific,” meaning the person had been dead for some time.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s OFfice is working to confirm the person’s identity as well as cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

