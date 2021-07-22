BBB Accredited Business
Baton Rouge rappers Fredo Bang, Lit Yoshi arrested in Miami

The two were wanted on outstanding warrants out of Louisiana
Fredo Bang, real name Fredrick Givens (left) and Lit Yoshi, real name Mieyoshi Edwards (right)...
Fredo Bang, real name Fredrick Givens (left) and Lit Yoshi, real name Mieyoshi Edwards (right) have been arrested in Miami on outstanding warrants from Louisiana.(Miami-Dade County)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MIAMI (WVUE) - Two rappers from the Baton Rouge-based group, Top Boy Gorilla or TBG, have been arrested by federal agents in Miami.

Fredo Bang, real name Fredrick Givens, was arrested on July 22 on a Louisiana warrant. It’s unclear what the warrant was for, possibly violation of parole.

Bang was arrested in 2016 for opening fire on a man during an argument outside of an apartment complex in Baton Rouge.

“The Bang Man” was scheduled to perform at the hip-hop festival Rolling Loud in Miami Gardens on Friday. He now faces extradition.

Fellow TBG rapper Lit Yoshi, real name Mieyoshi Edwards, was arrested Wednesday in Miami on a Louisiana warrant as well.

In 2020, court documents say Yoshi shot at a vehicle in Baton Rouge and struck one of the three occupants.

The two men live in Miami together.

TBG has been involved in a long-time feud with NBA YoungBoy’s “Never Broke Again” crew.

YoungBoy is currently in jail in St. Martin Parish pending trial after being arrested in Los Angeles earlier this year.

More: NBA YoungBoy lawyers uncover ‘Operation Never Free Again;’ pre-trial release requested

According to the Miami Herald, detectives in Miami-Dade County have sought the pair for two years for questioning after a passing car opened fire on YoungBoy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, and his entourage outside the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach.

Youngboy’s girlfriend was shot and wounded, three innocent bystanders were grazed and a rental car employee, Mohamad Jradi, 43, was killed by a stray bullet across the street.

No one has been charged in the Miami-Dade shooting.

Prosecutors believe Edwards and the TBG group were involved. A judge in Louisiana ruled in February that evidence of the shooting could be used against Edwards in his upcoming trial.

